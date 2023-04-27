Caylum Appleyard selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Caylum Appleyard has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for April.
Caylum represented the Macleay Valley in the under-11s and under-13s cricket this season.
He also represented Mid North Coast Junior Cricket under-12s and went to Lismore in January. The Mid North Coast Junior Cricket competition covers the Manning, Hastings and Macleay area
He scored 59 runs in the Macleay Valley Cricket Association's under-12s cricket competition.
Caylum was also successful in making the under-12s Manta Rays Rugby Union team in the TAS rugby carnival (representing Port Macquarie/Macleay region).
The team travelled to Armidale and took out the division three after topping their pool by winning four games and drawing in one against some tough competition.
Caylum is also currently in the Football Mid North Coast North under-12 football team, which covers the Hastings and Macleay area.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in May 2023 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
