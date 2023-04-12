The inaugural East Coast Tribal League Junior Knockout event has proved to be a huge success for regional rugby league as 20 teams from across the Mid North Coast competed in Kempsey over the weekend.
The knockout-style competition was held on the Easter Long Weekend and saw teams from Lismore, Casino, Newcastle, Port Macquarie and Taree take part.
The event was created with the purpose of using rugby league to encourage mental health, resilience, and social and emotional wellbeing benefits in a culturally safe environment for Aboriginal people.
The event also served to wrap up the East Coast Tribal League season.
The competition commenced with a Welcome to Country by Dunghutti Elder Graham Quinlan.
The teams converged on Verge Street Oval for their chance to win $2000 worth of trophies.
Hastings Valley's Birpai Gupaar produced a strong performance in the event, with both the men's and women's teams winning their under-17's games.
Lismore and Ballina's team, Bundjalung Next Generation, defeated Kempsey's Dunghutti Young Bloods in the under-10's mixed game, while Dunghutti Descendants defeated Taree's Biripi Sharks in the under-13's game, and the Newcastle Emus defeated the Hastings Valley's Birpai Gupaar in the under-15s game.
East Coast Tribal League Association president Paul Davis said the event was a huge success.
"It exceeded all expectations, the weather was great for us and we had a lot of people come along to support the junior rugby league players," he said.
Davis said the purpose of the event was to showcase local rugby league talent, give five First Nations athletes a chance to represent their region, and "close the gap" between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities on the Mid North Coast
"The purpose is for the players to embrace their culture and embrace it with their non-Indigenous families within our area too," he said.
"We had non-Indigenous players and officials in this tournament as well because we wanted this event to include everyone on the Mid North Coast."
Davis said he was surprised with the crowd turnout at the event.
"It was pretty amazing to see so many people show up in our first year," he said. "The players and supporters really enjoyed themselves and are looking forward to next year."
Davis said plans are already in motion for next year's local Knockout event.
"It's going to be bigger and better next year," he said. "We want to bring more businesses on board to help educate the players and supporters and keep our youth out of trouble."
The East Coast Tribal League Association would like to thank their supporters and sponsors as they work together to build the pre-season competition and knockout event within the Mid North Coast community.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.