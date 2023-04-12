The Macleay Argus
Young rugby league players put on a show in Kempsey's inaugural Junior Knockout competition

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
The inaugural East Coast Tribal League Junior Knockout event has proved to be a huge success for regional rugby league as 20 teams from across the Mid North Coast competed in Kempsey over the weekend.

