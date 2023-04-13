Kempsey Shire Council has committed to tackling climate change after joining the Cities Power Partnership.
The Cities Power Partnership is a network of councils leading the way in tackling climate change by striving for a zero emissions future.
The partnership involves more than 160 local councils who are all committed to working together on climate change solutions, including energy management, emissions reduction, resilience and adaption.
Kempsey Shire Council's Sustainability Officer Jessica Marsh, says it is an opportunity to show leadership in our community by making better choices for our environment.
"As a member of the Cities Power Partnership we receive greater support and tools to help us contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future for our Shire," Ms Marsh said.
"Working together with other members, as part of a larger network, allows us to have a bigger impact in reducing emissions for the environment."
As a member, the council is required to make five pledges.
Kempsey Shire Council has pledged to:
The council said they will need to report on progress on achieving these actions. Once an action is completed, a new pledge must be added to continue the commitment in reducing emissions.
