South West Rocks Marlins set to take on Laurieton Hotel Stingrays in Hastings League season opener

Mardi Borg
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
The South West Rocks Marlins kick off the season on Saturday. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
The Hastings League season is set to get underway this weekend with the South West Rocks Marlins gearing up to take on defending premiers Laurieton Hotel Stingrays.

