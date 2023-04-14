The importance of 'emptying the cup'

It's nice to be back in the chair again after a fortnight's "staycation".
How good is it to take time out just to be with our families, catch up with friends, binge our favourite shows and rediscover the joys of the afternoon "nanna" nap.
Taking a break is essential if we are to ever "empty the cup". I try to remind myself of this when life becomes super busy.
The saying has multiple origin stories, including that it came from Kung Fu master Bruce Lee.
Elsewhere it is said to be what a Zen master told a Buddhism scholar when asked for new ideas. According to the proverb, the master replied:
"You are like this cup - so full of ideas that nothing more will fit in. Come back to me with an empty cup."
And so, now that my cup's empty, I'm open to fresh ideas.
I've been Macleay Argus Editor for a year, and what a whirlwind it has been.
In that time, my team has covered elections at every level of government; reported on events that haven't been held for years because of the pandemic; shared and explained news of rising interest rates and food prices; and falling rental numbers and community volunteers; plenty of sport; council and development updates; and, sadly, many crimes, accidents and other bad news.
Most popular of all though have been our feature stories about locals. Whether it be for amazing achievements, or just being much-loved and intresting members of the community.
Because of my already-filling cup, I want to hear any other ideas you have. What do you want from your Macleay Argus - both online and in Friday's print edition?
Is it more breaking news, more sport, more feature stories about people in the neighbourhood, more in-depth explanations of topical issues.
Email me anytime with your ideas at sue.stephenson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
All bouquets (and brickbats) are welcome.
Sue Stephenson
Editor
