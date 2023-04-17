Body found in search for missing paddleboarder north of Crescent Head

Monday afternoon, April 17:
The body of a man reported missing from Ryan's Cut near Crescent Head has been located today, April 17.
The 61-year-old man was last seen paddleboarding in a creek leading to Killick Beach, Crescent Head, about 1pm on Saturday, April 15.
When he was unable to be located, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
About 3.20pm on Monday, April 17, divers from Marine Area Command located the body of a man at Ryan's Cut Creek.
Following inquiries, the body has been formally identified as being the missing man.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Monday morning, April 17:
A search has resumed this morning for a man reported missing while paddleboarding north of Crescent Head.
The 61-year-old was last seen paddle boarding in a creek leading to Killick Beach, Crescent Head, about 1pm on Saturday, April 15.
When he was unable to be located, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
Local police, Surf Life Saving, State Emergency Service (SES) and Polair personnel attended the scene and began searching for the man.
The search continued on Sunday, April 16. Police divers entered the water, while SES conducted a ground area search.
The search was suspended at 4pm on Sunday and resumed at 8am on Monday, April 17.
Sunday, April 16:
A search is continuing for a man who disappeared while paddleboarding near Crescent Head.
The 61-year-old, whose picture has been supplied - but not his name - failed to return to shore on Saturday afternoon, April 15.
A land and sea search resumed on Sunday morning, April 16.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said the man, who is from Newcastle, was last seen by family and friends about 10.30am on Saturday.
He had entered a creek seven kilometres north of Crescent Head on his paddleboard.
The board and paddle were found an hour later on the sand at Ryans Cut.
Emergency services were then notified of his disappearance.
"Police divers are currently conducting a search, which will continue into the afternoon," Ch. Insp. Aldridge said.
"We know the gentleman suffers from a number of health issues and they may have contributed to him coming off his board, or [to him] wandering into the bush."
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District, State Emergency Service (SES), Surf Lifesaving and PolAir are involved in the search.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
