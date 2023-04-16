The Macleay Argus
Paddleboard found as search continues for 61yo missing near Crescent Head

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated April 16 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 11:23am
The missing man's board and paddle were found on the sand at Ryan's Cut. Pictures supplied
A search is continuing for a man who disappeared while paddleboarding near Crescent Head.

