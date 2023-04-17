The Macleay Argus
Court

Water regulator takes Kempsey region irrigator and company Green Leaf Australia to court

By Emily Walker
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:12am, first published 4:00am
The Clybucca wetlands at the centre of the case. Google Maps image supplied by NRAR
The NSW water regulator is prosecuting a Kempsey region irrigator and agricultural company over alleged offences near the Clybucca wetlands.

Local News

