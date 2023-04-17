The Macleay Argus
Hastings League: Laurieton Hotel Stingrays defeat South West Rocks Marlins 36-30

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated April 17 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 5:00pm
Laurieton Hotel Stingrays defeated the South West Rocks Marlins in the first round of the Hastings League season. Picture by Joel Hillier-Conry
Laurieton Hotel Stingrays defeated the South West Rocks Marlins in the first round of the Hastings League season. Picture by Joel Hillier-Conry

South West Rocks Marlins' late rally in the Hastings League season opener just fell short, with Laurieton Hotel Stingrays winning the game 36-30 at Laurieton Oval on Saturday (April 15).

