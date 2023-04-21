In the lead up to their first game of the season, Macleay Valley Rangers president and senior women's coach Emma Tamblyn is hoping that Saturday will bring a fresh start to a long and successful women's football program for the club.
The side made their debut in the Coastal Premier League competition in 2022, but will now return to the Women's Northern League B grade competition after the CPL folded late last year.
After participating in a pre-season trial game against Coffs United, the side will play their first game of the season against Port FC on Saturday, April 22.
Tamblyn said she was looking at the year as a "building season".
"There's no under-18's comp this year because not enough women signed up, so the women's team is made up of all our young ones who are stepping up to our comp this year," she said.
"Because of the age of most of the girls we will be playing in B grade this year. We're just trying to work as a team and have a bit of fun"
Tamblyn said it some time for the team to fall back into the Women's Northern League competition after playing in the CPL last year.
"We were in the Coastal Premier League last year, so we haven't played in this local comp for a couple of years," she said. "I guess being a young and very new side together, it's more about letting the girls grow."
Tamblyn said there are little expectations for the team this year as they prepare to kick off the season this weekend.
"It's more about just giving them the experience of playing in a women's comp but also being competitive every week," she said. "It's a building season, so we don't have any expectations for this year.
"The only expectation is that the team plays good football and has a bit of fun.
"We will see what happens from there."
