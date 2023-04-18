The Kempsey Saints will be making the most of the fresh start in the new Zone Premier League competition with incoming first grade coach Dean Crotty set to pave the way forward for the club
Dean Crotty will be replacing Evan Clarke and Dan Baker, with both former coaches looking to put their best foot forward each week as players.
Crotty said his new role as first grade coach had been a long time coming.
"I have coached up to under-18s, and then I was just too busy to make it work for the senior side," he said.
"I would have liked to have had a go at coaching this side before this year, but it was just too hard to fit that type of commitment in with my schedule.
"Evan and Dan wanted to step down this year so they could just put focus as players, so I thought I would give it a shot this year."
Crotty said the team has taken a lot of lessons out of their performance last year where they finished the Coastal Premier League season in 10th spot on the competition ladder.
While it was a disappointing year for the Kempsey side, the Saints managed to finish off their season in style with a 5-4 upset over Port United.
Crotty said the victory over their finals-bound opponents gave them something to build on in the 2023 pre-season.
"I saw the game at the end of the season which they did win, and they showed signs that day that they were good enough to go all the way," Crotty said.
"We seemed to always do really well against the better sides last year where we knew we were up against it, and then we would lose games against the teams that we knew we probably should've won."
The Saints finished with the third-worst attack last year.
Coming off the back of their trial game against Woolgoolga, Crotty knows that is where their improvement will need to come from if they are to improve this season.
"I was impressed with the team's fitness on the weekend, we kept pushing towards getting a goal," he said.
"We will work on our attack this week and get ready for Saturday and the start of the season."
The competition has a different look this year with the Coastal Premier League now replaced by a two grade Zone Premier League after it collapsed in 2022 when all bar one of the North Coast clubs declined to nominate. Clubs cited travel and costs as the main reason for withdrawing.
Crotty said he was disappointed too see the CPL fold but is confident of the team's chances in the new format.
"Ideally, it would've been good to have continued to make the competition stronger with the way we were going, but it didn't work out so you have to make the most of the competition that you have in front of you," he said.
"When I signed up to be the coach I was prepared to travel, but the games are a bit closer now which is one positive to take from the other format folding."
Crotty is hoping to get the team off to a strong start to the 2023 season when they take on Port United on Saturday.
"This year, I want them to turn up each week and be consistent no matter who we're playing or where we are.
"Everyone's got to be in the same headspace and moving in the same direction."
Crotty said he's expecting the first game of the season to be a "tight tussle".
"It's going to be a very tight tussle as it was last year," he said. "It's never an easy game against them, there's usually only one point between us in the end.
"Hopefully we can tip the point in our favor and get the win."
