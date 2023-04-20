On Tuesday, April 25, the Macleay Valley community will gather once again for Anzac Day to commemorate the men and women who served our nation during war efforts.
The 2023 celebrations will include traditional dawn services, marches and main services across Kempsey Shire.
This year is the centenary for Legacy, the veteran service organisation in Australia dedicated to the support and care of veterans and their families.
It is also 100 years to the day since the monument at East Kempsey was dedicated to the Anzacs. Kempsey RSL Sub Branch have organised a re-dedication of the monument for this year's commemoration ceremony.
"The monument is the symbolic resting place for all those names that appear on it, so it'll be re-dedicated in their honour," said President Kempsey RSL Sub Branch, Allan Wardrope.
Kempsey's Main Service will include a fly over, a march lead by fifteen motorcycles from the Veterans Motorcycle Club followed by a band, and an address by two Naval Officers.
Breakfast and lunch will be served in the RSL Sub Branch Memorial Hall for veterans, those in uniform, wearing medals and badges, and their families.
A march will be led from the Kempsey Memorial Hall at 5:20am to the East Kempsey Cenotaph, where a dawn service will be hosted at 5:30am.
Later in the day, those marching will form up at the service station on Sydney Street, across from the netball courts at 10:15am and begin marching towards the East Kempsey Cenotaph by 10:30am.
The Anzac Day main service will begin at 11am.
Those marching will meet at the service station at 8:45am ready to march to the Cenotaph at 9am. The service will begin from 9am at the cenotaph.
Residents participating in the march are asked to arrive at the bowling club at 10:30am, for a 10:40am start. The service will begin at the cenotaph at 11am.
The dawn service will start at 5.40am at the cenotaph on the corner of Gregory and Livingstone Streets.
The form up for those who are marching is in the Paragon Street carpark at 10.45am. The march will turn left into Prince of Wales Avenue, turn left onto Livingstone Street and up to the South West Rocks Cenotaph.
The main service will take place from 11am.
The march will begin at 10:45am from East Street to the Memorial. The service will begin at 11am. Following the service, tea, coffee and refreshments will be offered at Bellbrook Hotel.
Those marching will assemble at the lawn cemetery to march at 8:50am. The main service will be starting from 9am at the Frederickton Memorial.
The march will start from Kinchela Street and Memorial Avenue and finish at the memorial. The main service will begin at the memorial from 11am.
The dawn service will begin at 7am on the green at the Hat Head Bowling Club. The main commemoration service will be held in the Hat Head Bowling Club from 10am.
The dawn service will begin at the Willawarrin cenotaph from 5:30am.
The main service will begin at 9am at the cenotaph.
The dawn and main service in Kempsey will be live streamed on TANK FM radio station.
