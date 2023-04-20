The Macleay Argus
Anzac Day services held throughout Kempsey Shire on April 25

By Ellie Chamberlain
April 21 2023 - 4:00am
Anzac Day advocates. Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council
On Tuesday, April 25, the Macleay Valley community will gather once again for Anzac Day to commemorate the men and women who served our nation during war efforts.

