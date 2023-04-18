The 2023 Kempsey Show has come to a close with over 3,000 tickets sold within the first day.
This year's show took place from Tuesday, April 18 to Wednesday, April 19 with local livestock, handicraft displays, show rides and entertainment drawing in the crowd.
The show kicked off at 8am with beef and dairy cattle judging taking place later in the day.
The rest of Tuesday ran smoothly with only one major incident involving a 27 year old woman who came off her horse.
NSW Ambulance crews were called to Kemp Street around 10:30am where the woman was treated for back and wrist pain.
She was later taken to Kempsey District Hospital for further treatment and remained in a stable condition.
Later in the evening, a domestic related assault also led to increased police visibility the following Wednesday.
The show continued on with plenty of school children, local producers and talented residents taking centre stage.
Crowds were also engaged with firework displays, waters shows from Jetpack Entertainment & Events, and and pyrotechnics from Flex Entertainment.
Kempsey Show Society president Stewart Witchard anticipated high numbers to attend the second day of the show.
"It's been fantastic, the weather's been great," he said.
"Fireworks (on Tuesday) and jetpack entertainment were a real spectacle."
What once were a rural show staple, have become hard to find.
This was the observation that motivated Rachel Salmond to provide show dolls for this year's Kempsey Show.
"When the show was coming up, I had the opportunity to have all these dolls and I said 'let's do them' because they're not made anymore," she said.
"You don't see them at the shows anymore."
Ms Salmond who runs the Kempsey Community Centre's Make, Mend, Grow group, organised with her team of locals to make the dolls.
The Make, Mend, Grow group specialise in making items out of donated and second hand goods and the dolls are not different.
Each doll is one of kind, handmade and adorned in lace, brooches, glitter and beads.
"The group is basically a social group that come together and make things out of recycled goods or goods that about to be thrown out," Ms Salmond said.
Everything we've got is reused and we're trying ot keep cost down and landfill free and thinking environmentally."
"They're very time consuming but it was a group effort."
The project took the group just over four weeks to complete and will be selling approximately 120 hand decorated dolls at the Kempsey Show.
Local school ag teams were present at the show with kids from across the Mid North Coast showing off their skills.
Kempsey local Isabella Osborne will be leaving day one of the Kempsey Show with plenty of ribbons and trophies.
The Kempsey local's cow Nancy received supreme champion with other cattle also claiming reserve champion titles.
"Bridie McGowan went out with Nancy and got the trophy for the Osborne family," Isabella said.
"I want to say thanks to the girls that helped out today."
Friends Bridie McGowan, Charlea Kelly and Malise Kelly were also hands on deck for this year's show.
"The dairy hasn't been here for two years so it's good that it's back," Bridie said.
"There's not as many dairy farmers and cattle... as we used to have," Charlea said.
"Not everyone knows that the dairy section is back in Kempsey which we need to get more people to know and have a look."
Joanne Norris has claimed the title of the Bloom of the Show with her award winning dahlia.
"I was rather tickled," she said.
"I've always wanted one of those ribbons."
Mrs Norris who has been competing in the Kempsey Show since she was a little girl is also one of the director's for this year's show.
"We've had so many new people come in this year," she said
"We're really pleased.
People are getting behind their Kempsey Show."
When asked why she thought what kept people to continue entering each year, Mrs Norris had one answer.
"Pride," she said.
"Pride in this show, pride in the valley, pride in the work that they do."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.