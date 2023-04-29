We all know how important early detection is for cancer treatment, yet people are waiting months on the Mid North Coast for a biopsy appointment.
Kate Chamberlain, my mother, was one of them.
An ultrasound confirmed there was a mass in her right breast, but she could not schedule an appointment to find out whether the lump was cancerous or benign.
As she was still coming to terms with the possibility she might have cancer, the clinic told her it did not know when a radiologist would next be on site.
"I was willing to travel anywhere on the Mid North Coast for the next step," she said.
"[But] I hit a brick wall with what seemed to be a complete lack of booking system".
It was on August 23, 2022, less than a week after her 58th birthday, that my mother went in for a routine mammogram.
A week later she was told a mass had been detected and she was given a referral for an ultrasound, which she had on September 15.
Four days later she received the results and it was confirmed a lesion had been found in her right breast.
Immediately upon reading the diagnosis, she emailed the clinic with the doctor's referral. She wanted the biopsy as soon as possible to find out whether what had been found was cancer and if she needed treatment.
She waited anxiously for a reply.
Days passed and when she had not received a response she called again to make an appointment.
She was told only a nurse could make an appointment, but it couldn't be scheduled anyway because the clinic didn't know when a radiologist would be there.
Perplexed by the booking system, she went into the clinic on September 23.
"I went in with my referral, determined not to leave without having an appointment scheduled - but failed," she said.
"I was told again only the nurse could make appointments as she was the only person who knew when the radiologist was present, but the nurse was busy with a patient."
She left without an appointment and with a growing panic that she could have breast cancer that needed treatment.
One week later, my mother followed up, yet again, with a phone call.
Again, she was told the nurse was not available and that she had not contacted her to arrange an appointment because she was still waiting on a radiologist to visit the clinic.
"I asked when the radiologists are normally in attendance and was told 'you never know' as it's a different radiologist every week."
On October 12, almost a month after she had been told a lump was found, she sent another email.
"I was thinking 'is this the real deal or just a scare'?"
Her eldest, my brother, was getting married in a couple of months time and expecting a baby soon after.
"I was preparing myself to be going bald at my son's wedding... and concerned I might be in a bad way when my grandson was born," she said.
The event brought back painful memories of her older sister who had a radical mastectomy years ago and was entirely bald at their father's second wedding due to her harsh chemotherapy treatment.
Feeling frustrated and fearful that the mass could be cancerous and spreading, she gave up on the local healthcare services and made plans to travel to the city with a simple goal in mind; medical support in a reasonable timeframe.
In Sydney, she had a Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA), otherwise known as a biopsy, and received the results almost immediately.
"The results came back within half an hour, I couldn't believe it," she said. "The same-day service cost $965. The trip also required one day off work and fuel.
"Fortunately, I had accommodation at my sister's place, but others would have to pay for accommodation in Sydney if they needed to travel from a regional area to visit the clinic, like I did".
My mother feels fortunate she was able to take the trip to Sydney but knows that many people could not.
"I am concerned for women in this area who aren't in a position to go to Sydney and have to wait indefinite lengths of time to have biopsies and to have their scans read," she said.
"How can they be treated if they can't receive the biopsy for testing?"
Luckily, it was benign, but she had to leave the Macleay Valley to be given the all-clear.
The Lilli Pilli Ladies of Kempsey share Kate Chamberlain's concerns.
The group is fighting for better cancer treatment, at all stages, for Kempsey Shire and surrounding areas.
"The wait time for the Macleay is not good enough and unacceptable," said group member Judy Saul.
"Regional areas need more attention when it comes to healthcare services".
An aim of the Lilli Pilli Ladies is to reduce wait times in the Greater Kempsey region.
"For better support, we need more health care professionals locally."
