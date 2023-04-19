The Macleay Argus
What's biting: watch out for big swell and beach erosion

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:04am
Brett Main with a huge bass groper caught off Lake Cathie. Picture supplied
The long-term forecast for the weekend isn't looking great with strong southerly winds and large easterly swell predicted.

Local News

