3 beds | 2 baths | 0 cars
Behold this outstanding former dairy farm which is a truly magnificent parcel of Lower Macleay farmland presenting with 164acres of rich alluvial soils and only a short drive to the pristine coastline.
A charming three-bedroom federation style farmhouse has been extensively renovated and features wrap around verandahs, polished timber floors, air-conditioning, woodfire, country style kitchen and two bathrooms.
This is complimented by an old style barn with a raised timber floor, workshop and storage areas, and a truck bay.
The decommissioned pit dairy, bails and vat room could be easily re-converted and another three-bay machinery shed has a lock-up bay with concrete floors, and there are numerous paddocks, a built-up laneway and stockyards.
The property also lends itself to cropping or hay/silage production and is capable of fattening high numbers of cattle.
