'Part of the Macleay': Anzac Day race tradition continues at Kempsey Racecourse

Next Tuesday's Anzac Day race meeting at Warwick Park will mark the latest incarnation of a popular tradition.
For as long as even the oldest generation of racing fans can remember, there has been racing on Anzac Day at the Kempsey Racecourse.
Kempsey Race Club secretary John Graham recalls a time when "cars would be backed up to the sidewalk".
"It was one of our biggest events back in the day, particularly early 2000s," he said. "It was great to see when everyone would turn up to the races after the march."
The Anzac Day races were originally run by the Gladstone and Lower Macleay Jockey Club until they amalgamated with Kempsey Race Club.
The day would be greeted in years past as one to be enjoyed by those attending early morning Anzac Day ceremonies and then, maybe, a game of two-up after the last race.
"This tradition has been going on for a long time," Graham said. "It's about recognising the sacrifices and bravery of Australian and New Zealand soldiers... a lot of them gave up their lives"
While Graham admitted that the crowds have "dropped away a little bit now", he hopes to rekindle that spirit.
"The crowds are nothing like they used to be, I suppose a lot of the people who would come are no longer with us" he said.
"This event is part of the Macleay, and I'd like to see anything that happens on the Macleay continue its legacy."
Tuesday's meeting will feature the running of the Kempsey-Macleay RSL Diggers Cup as part of a five-race card.
"There are only five races but they will be good ones with strong fields," Graham said.
The gates will open at 11am, with free entry for Kempsey Macleay RSl Club members.
Canteen refreshments and alcohol will be served on the premises from noon.
