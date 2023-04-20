The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Part of the Macleay': Anzac Day race tradition continues at Kempsey Racecourse

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Collin Foster and horse New Chequers after just having won the Lone Pine Handicap on Anzac Day, 1967.The trainer is the late Laurie Beauzeville. Picture supplied by Macleay River Historical Society
Jockey Collin Foster and horse New Chequers after just having won the Lone Pine Handicap on Anzac Day, 1967.The trainer is the late Laurie Beauzeville. Picture supplied by Macleay River Historical Society

Next Tuesday's Anzac Day race meeting at Warwick Park will mark the latest incarnation of a popular tradition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.