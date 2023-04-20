Assault behind increased police presence at Kempsey Show

Mid North Coast Police increased their presence at the Kempsey Show following an assault on the first evening, Tuesday April 18.
Inspector Vince Nicholls said that the number of police and security officers was boosted on the Wednesday following a domestic related assault.
"Police are currently investigating the incident," Mr Nicholls said.
"Any witnesses or people with videos of the assault are encouraged to come forward."
Kempsey Show Society president Stewart Witchard confirmed that security had increased at the show on the second day.
"We're really disappointed that some members of the community feel the need to engage in anti-social behaviour," he said
"We remind the public that this event is for them and anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated at the Kempsey Show."
Mid North Coast police said the show continued fairly smoothly with only a few minor incidents.
Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
