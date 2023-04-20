The Macleay Argus
Assault behind increased police presence at Kempsey Show

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Mid North Coast Police Inspector Vince Nicholls was joined by Senior Constable Casey Costigan and Rob Wylie at the Kempsey Show. Picture by Emily Walker
Mid North Coast Police increased their presence at the Kempsey Show following an assault on the first evening, Tuesday April 18.

