The Aboriginal flag will now fly permanently outside of the Kempsey Police Station as part of a NSW police commitment.
The flag, which is now raised alongside the Australian and NSW flag, was welcomed to the station and raised on Tuesday April 18.
Mid North Coast Police Inspector Vince Nicholls said that the flag was an initiative by the police.
"It's just a commitment of the NSW police in relation to trying to close the gap between NSW police and the Aboriginal community," he said.
"And show that we're working closely together with each other."
The flag was raised at the station with community elders, future leaders, community members and service providers attending.
A welcome to country from Uncle Bob Smith and a smoking ceremony from Uncle John Kelly helped mark the occasion.
Mr Nicholls said that an extra flag pole had been installed at the station for the flag.
He hopes the installation will help show that the police are here for everyone.
"We're here to work with the whole community," he said.
NSW police Assistant commissioner for the Northern region Peter McKenna and the Mid North Coast acting commander also attended the ceremony alongside other police staff members.
