Aboriginal flag raised outside Kempsey police station

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:35pm, first published 11:00am
The Aboriginal flag has been raised outside of the Kempsey police station alongside the Australian and NSW flag. Picture by Emily Walker
The Aboriginal flag will now fly permanently outside of the Kempsey Police Station as part of a NSW police commitment.

