Macleay Valley Mustangs to play first game of Group 3 Rugby League season in Kempsey

By Mick McDonald
Updated April 23 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
New venue for Taree City/Macleay Valley first round clash. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
Macleay Valley Mustangs will now have the advantage of playing the first game of the Group Three Rugby League season on home soil after it was switched from the Jack Neal Oval to Verge Street Oval in Kempsey.

