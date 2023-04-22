Macleay Valley Mustangs will now have the advantage of playing the first game of the Group Three Rugby League season on home soil after it was switched from the Jack Neal Oval to Verge Street Oval in Kempsey.
The Mustangs are set to take on the Taree City Bulls on Saturday, April 29.
"Taree City is in the process of replacing goal posts at Jack Neal Oval and the ground will not be ready by next weekend,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
Macleay Valley Mustangs president Reuben Jones said it will be "great" to start the team's 2023 season campaign at home.
"More and more people in the community are coming to watch our games, so it will be a great way to kick off the season for the Mustangs," he said.
"We hope to see everyone come along to the game and watch some great footy."
The Bulls will now host the second round game at the Mustangs.
In other first round games Old Bar heads to Wauchope to play the Blues on April 29 while Port Sharks and Port Breakers meet at the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium, also on April 29.
Wingham will tackle Forster-Tuncurry at Wingham on Sunday, April 30.
A total of 14 rounds will be played in the season-proper.
