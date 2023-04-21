The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher says five-team Zone Premier League is sustainable

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:51pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Saints player Corey Crotty sends the ball down the field during a pre-season trial game against Woolgoolga. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
Kempsey Saints player Corey Crotty sends the ball down the field during a pre-season trial game against Woolgoolga. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

How the Zone Premier League looks in 2023 won't be how it looks in 2024 - that's the hope of Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.