Kempsey Shire Council is aware of the issues surrounding the pavers on Smith Street and has confirmed funds have been allocated to address the issue.
Kempsey Shire Council Group Manager of Infrastucture Delivery Dylan Reeves emphasised the matter's important to Council in a statement to the Macleay Argus.
"We are aware of the situation with some pavers on Smith Street in Kempsey which was not anticipated during its initial design phase," Mr Reeves said.
"As an immediate measure, we have engaged a qualified assessor to conduct monthly assessments, and our teams diligently inspect the pavers multiple times a week, with repairs carried out immediately when a defect is identified."
"Looking to the future, Council has allocated funds in the upcoming financial year to replace the pavers with exposed concrete, similar to that on Clyde Street."
The announcement comes as businesses express concern about the safety of the pavers on Smith Street.
The street is the location of many local businesses and key services such as banking.
Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke to the businesses on the ground who have witnesses the impacts of the Smith Street footpath.
Williams Shoes manager Avalon Thompson has only been at the store for a couple of months but in that short time she's seen the impacts of the Smith Street pavers.
"I've seen a few elderly people fall over," she said.
"People trip on that all the time and it gets really slippery... when it's wet."
Ms Thompson said most of the customers that visit the store are elderly people and she worries for them when they come to visit.
"I just worry about them falling over when they come in and leave," she said.
"If it could be fixed, that would be awesome."
Betta Home Living owner Michael Wilson has also seen many a person trip over outside of his store.
"It's especially the elderly who don't tend to pick up their feet as much or if they're on walkers," he said.
"The unfortunate side is I think we've all gotten so used to it being that way."
Mr Wilson first noticed problems occurring within six months to a year after the pavers were initially installed in 2015.
He believes the main problem lies in the initial construction of the pavers.
"The infrastructure underneath hasn't been done well from the initial consultation when the highway was being bypassed here," he said.
"Unfortunately the base level itself is uneven and unsurfaced.
Any sort of moisture [and] constant foot traffic is just picking up the pavers."
On Mr Wilson's side of Smith Street, cracks and uneven pavers are particularly noticeable in high traffic areas.
"It really does almost need ripping up and redoing because it's a constant work in progress just fixing [it]," he said.
"It's only a matter of time before someone breaks a hip or an ankle and is majorly injured from it."
The pavers outside the entrance of Kempsey Bulk Health Foods worker are cracked but employee Shona Ogilvy said she hasn't had any complaints from customers individually.
"I haven't heard anything in particular," she said.
"Our problem has only been the cracking which is not an issue for customers for us but I would imagine somebody in a wheelchair might find it a bit difficult to get moving if they fall into one of the cracks."
The rough surface appeared shortly after the pavers were laid.
"When they were originally laid, they basically dissolved," Ms Ogilvy said.
"There was a salty substance that was coming out of them... and we swept it away.
Now it's left big corrugations and cracks in them."
As one of the owners of the Smith Street Feed Your Face cafe, Libby Stubbs has been at the location for approximately nine months but said that even she has tripped on the pavers.
"It just caught my toe," she said
"I worry about elderly people walking along because... they're really uneven."
Ms Stubbs said that if she wanted to put a table outside of the cafe, she would have to level the table due to the uneven and often loose pavers.
She said the footpath's condition hadn't impacted her business but she was concerned for the safety of her customers.
"I'd like to just get them [fixed] section by section so it doesn't affect all the businesses at once," she said.
"Level it out and do it properly."
