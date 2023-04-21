The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Cracked and uneven Smith Street pavers a safety risk say Kempsey businesses

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:31pm, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Betta Home Living owner Michael Wilson, Feed Your Face co-owner Libby Stubbs, and Williams Shoes manager Avalon Thompson are some of the Smith Street businesses concerned by the safety of the footpath pavers. Picture by Emily Walker
Betta Home Living owner Michael Wilson, Feed Your Face co-owner Libby Stubbs, and Williams Shoes manager Avalon Thompson are some of the Smith Street businesses concerned by the safety of the footpath pavers. Picture by Emily Walker

UPDATE: Kempsey Shire Council Group Manager of Infrastructure Delivery Dylan Reeves acknowledges the issues surrounding some pavers on Smith Street and emphasised the matter's importance to Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.