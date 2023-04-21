After a "disappointing" pre-season for the Macleay Valley Mustangs women's team where the side struggled to attract players, club president Reuben Jones says things are starting to look up.
"We've had a few more players turn up this last week which is good, but we will get a bit more of an idea of how many will be in the team on the weekend," he said.
"They've had limited training this pre-season which has been disappointing, but I think they have enough players to get through this season and make an impact.
Former captain-coach Simone Smith has also been helping out at training after hanging up the boots earlier in the year.
"She's been coming to training on Thursday and has been a big help lately, it's good to see her back around the club again," Jones said. "Our hopes as a club is that we can put a team out every week and our women all get to play.
"There's a fair few junior girls coming through, and we want them to have a team to play in - that's probably the most important thing for us."
The North Coast Women's Rugby League season will kick off in Kempsey on Saturday, April 22. The competition is made up of sides from Group 2, 3 and the Hastings League.
All matches will be played at Verge Street Oval, Kempsey, in recognition of the Mustangs claiming the grand final in 2022.
The draw for the opening round is as follows.
The Macleay Valley Mustangs women's team is set to take on Nambucca Heads Roosters at Verge Street Oval at 1pm
The game will be followed by the Wauchope Blues taking on the Kendall Blues at 2pm.
The Sawtell Panthers will play the Wingham Tigers at 3pm.
Laurieton Stingrays have the bye.
