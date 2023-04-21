The Macleay Argus
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'Promising signs' for Macleay Valley Mustangs women's team as numbers increase ahead of season opener

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
April 21 2023 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North Coast Women's Rugby League season will kick off in Kempsey on Saturday, April 22. Picture of the 2022 women's league grand final where the Mustangs won against Long Flat dragons, by Mardi Borg
The North Coast Women's Rugby League season will kick off in Kempsey on Saturday, April 22. Picture of the 2022 women's league grand final where the Mustangs won against Long Flat dragons, by Mardi Borg

After a "disappointing" pre-season for the Macleay Valley Mustangs women's team where the side struggled to attract players, club president Reuben Jones says things are starting to look up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.