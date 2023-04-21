Shining a torch on 100 years of Legacy

This Anzac Day marks the centenary of Legacy - one of Australia's best-known and most respected charities.
For 100 years, it has provided vital support to the families of those who have died or been injured in war.
According to Legacy, veterans' families need their help more than ever.
"Based on the current environment, the needs of our veterans' families have drastically changed and have become more complex," the organisation states on its website.
"Younger families are coming through to Legacy Clubs as a result of Australia's longest war, 20+ years in Afghanistan. As a result of this, we are seeing a base increase of 20 per cent year on year of the needs of these contemporary veterans' families."
I'm not surprised, given how the April 25 marches are featuring more younger faces alongside those still left from 20th century conflicts.
To celebrate Legacy's centenary, a torch relay will start tomorrow from Pozières in France and will travel around parts of the world and then Australia, including to Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour, before finishing in Melbourne (the home of the first Legacy club) in October.
Anzac Day services
For details of Anzac Day services in the Macleay Valley, read Friday's print edition of the Macleay Argus or check out our stories online.
And did you know...
Anzac Day is not capitalised but the acronym for the people it set out to honour is.
According to the War Museum and Department of Veteran Affairs we use the capitalised ANZAC when referring specifically to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.
Either way, I hope it's a day of peaceful reflection for all those touched by any conflict in any country.
Lest we forget
Sue Stephenson
Editor
