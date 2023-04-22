Kempsey's city centre was transformed into a hive of sound, colour, flavours, and movement on Saturday (April 22) for the inaugural Youth Laneway Festival.
Hundreds of locals flocked to the CBD as it became abuzz with live music, roving entertainment, amusement activities, live street art, food trucks, market stalls and more.
The festival is part of statewide Youth Week celebrations.
Colourful and dynamic, the event put a spotlight on young people in the Macleay Valley and gave local artists the chance to transform a public space in their own, unique style.
17-year-old Kempsey local Shelby Mitchell said the festival provided a great opportunity for young people to showcase their talents.
"I think it's great that the community can come together for one fun day and celebrate all things youth," she said. "It's so important that we're finally getting the same kind of Youth Week events that everyone else does.
"I like how everything is so different, each stall and each person represents their uniqueness and everyone gets to showcase their talent which is amazing.
"It's great to see that Kempsey has finally created this space for young people. If we could have this every year, that would be great."
Kempsey Shire Council project officer Aisha Spokes said the festival was created to instil a sense of pride in the community's youth.
"The festival is an opportunity for everyone to recognise the contribution that our youth make to our community," she said. "It is also a chance to celebrate the vibrant laneways that have been revitalised in the Kempsey CBD.
"I'm really pleased that the community has something different to experience, and it's been actually quite emotional to watch our young people showcase their talents today."
Ms Spokes said she was "blown away" by the turn-out.
"What it shows to me is that we have really hit the mark with this festival and it's something that resonates with our young people," she said.
"You can tell by the amount of young people that have turned up today that we are on to a winner, so now it's just about working towards making this bigger and better for next year."
Ms Spokes the success of the festival has encouraged Kempsey Shire Council to turn it into an annual event.
"We definitely want this festival to run again next year, so I'm going to be doing everything I can to get funding and to make it bigger and better.
"I really think this is something that we can build on, and I think more of our young people can start to step up and take a real seat beside us in the future to deliver this event to our community every year."
