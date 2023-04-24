Joe Kable's hat-trick proved to be the difference in the Macleay Valley Rangers' 3-2 victory over Camden Haven on Saturday, April 22.
The Rangers hosted Camden Haven in the first round of the Zone Premier League season.
Macleay Valley Rangers coach Jason Coleman said Kable was "outstanding" in the clash.
"He was outstanding, he played a really good game," Coleman said. "He's a great young kid and a great talent."
Coleman said the team was lucky to get the win after a back-and-forth game.
"They scored first and we scored back and were quite comfortable for a while," he said. "They ended up getting a goal in the time that we played while in an injury cloud, so we were lucky to get the win in the end."
Coleman said the team's ball control and defence won them the game in the end.
"We held the ball really well, our structure was very good, and our defence was very hard to break down," he said."We also created a few more opportunities that just didn't stick behind the back of the net.
"Overall, it was a good performance."
Coleman said it was good to start the 2023 season with a win.
"It was nice to get the first game out of the way, and now we move on to the next one."
The Rangers will have the bye this week which they will be using to prepare for their clash against the Port Saints on Saturday, May 6.
Coleman said he's expecting it to be a tough game against the Saints.
"The Port Saints game is always a hard clash, especially [at Port Macquarie], so my expectations are for them to just play good footy and hopefully we can come away with the win at the end of it," he said.
"We just need to keep improving every week. We still have little bits of areas to improve on and we will tidy those areas as the season goes on."
Rangers reserve grade side also got off to a strong start on the weekend after scoring a thumping 3-0 win at home.
