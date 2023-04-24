The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Hastings League: Lake Cathie Raiders defeat South West Rocks Marlins 38-12

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Lake Cathie Raiders proved too strong for South West Rocks Marlins in the Hasting League round two clash on Saturday, April 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.