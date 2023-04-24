The Lake Cathie Raiders proved too strong for South West Rocks Marlins in the Hasting League round two clash on Saturday, April 22.
The Marlins hosted the Raiders at South West Rocks, with the visitors claiming a 38-12 win over the home side.
An impressive performance from Marlins' captain-coach Owen Blair saw him cross the line for a try, with Jimahl Toby claiming the second try. Blair backed up his performance with his boot after converting both tries for his team.
Despite the Marlins' best efforts, the Raiders ended up running away with the score line. Raiders' Jarid Bruen and Jake Green claimed two tries each while Tyler Weatherley bagged four tries and kicked three goals.
South West Rocks Marlins president Geoff Ball said the team's defence and inability to win the ruck cost them the game in the end.
"[The Raiders] were a better team and we just weren't in the game," he said. "Their forwards were just too big for us and they were quicker at the ruck.
"We were just too slow. "
Ball said the team will be focusing on their defence in the lead up to round three of the Hastings League season on Saturday, April 29.
"We were letting too many points in and that just can't happen in a game like that."
Ball knows that defence will be a key factor when they play the Long Flat Dragons who are coming off a dominant 80 nil victory over the Comboyne Tigers.
"They're another quality side in the competition," he said. "We just need to stick to our game plan with quick play-the-balls and good field position.
"If we play good footy then we can match them, but we need to be on our game."
The round two clash marked the Marlins' first game of the season in the new Mid North Coast High Performance Centre.
The grandstand of 660 seats has within it four change rooms, a first aid room, two canteens, space for athlete performance testing, scoring and timing area and PA systems.
The centre also includes bar facilities, public toilets and is fully accessible with a lift.
Ball said it was great to officially test out the new facilities.
"It's a very good facility," he said. "It was a great day, and I hope everyone enjoyed themselves."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.