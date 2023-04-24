It's the busiest time of the month for florists across Australia including Macleay Valley businesses.
Kempsey florists have stayed busy preparing wreaths for this year's Anzac Day commemorations with some orders arriving a month in advance.
Sweet Blossom Floral Design owner Caity Ashton has spent all weekend preparing the wreaths.
"It took two whole days just me making them," she said.
"It's quite a big process."
This is the florist's biggest Anzac Day yet with over 40 wreath prepared for local groups and schools to place at dawn services and ceremonies.
Ms Ashton has incorporated eucalyptus gum and rosemary in her wreaths as well as a selection of locally sourced flowers.
"We try to make every single wreath different which is hard when you're doing 40 different wreaths," she said.
"A lot of our local growers have been struggling with the floods and still coming back from the fires a couple of years ago.
And prices have gone up dramatically since COVID-19 of course but we've still been able to get stuff."
Most of the customer base are groups and organisations rather than individual buyers with many of the wreaths ordered well in advance.
"We get orders probably a month in advance," Ms Ashton said.
"It's been pretty big this year especially after COVID-19... now that people can commemorate on the day and in public."
Ellerslie Flowers owner Leanne Davis has also received early orders for Anzac Day wreaths.
"You have people who will book in advance and some who will come in last minute," she said.
"There's a lot."
The store owner who has been in business for over 20 years said that she expects to make an average of 50 wreaths this year.
"It's quite an intensive process but we've been doing this a long time," she said.
The store customises everything they do including the wreath colours and ribbons.
It's not unusual for wreath colours to coordinate and match the local group's and school's colours but Ms Davis has a good reason why.
"It gives the kids some real pride in the wreaths when they lay them down," Ms Davis said.
