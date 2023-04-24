Hundreds gathered for the dawn service at South West Rocks to commemorate 2023 Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25.
The rain held off for the large crowd that lined Livingstone and Gregory Street, with holiday-makers taking to their apartment balconies to watch the service from above.
President of South West Rocks RSL Sub Branch, Alex Robinson, welcomed attendees and special guests before remembering not only the Anzacs, but Australians who have served their country and people in all conflicts.
Mr Robinson gave a special welcome to Councillor Kerri Riddington, who will give a speech at the Main Service, and Patron Peter Needs.
For the fourth year running, Reverend Katie "The Rev" Peken gave an address.
Today's focus; the anniversary of 100 years of Legacy and the importance of "laying down one's life" in many forms to support others "to help them thrive".
Ms Peken was impressed by the amount of people who showed up for the early morning event.
"It's great to see that every year the crowd gets a bit bigger," she said.
South West Rocks will hold another service today from 11am.
The form up for those who are marching is in the Paragon Street carpark at 10.45am. The march will turn left into Prince of Wales Avenue, turn left onto Livingstone Street and up to the South West Rocks Cenotaph.
