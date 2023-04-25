Thousands gathered in East Kempsey on Tuesday, April 25 for this year's Anzac Day march and main service.
Following the 5.30am Dawn Service, Kempsey's Main Service commenced with a march at 10.30am from Sydney Street to the Cenotaph in East Kempsey.
Leading the way was the Military Brotherhood on motorcycles, followed by the marching band made up of members from the Kempsey District Silver Band.
Representatives from Kempsey's schools and community groups marched together along Belgrave Street with many community members cheering on.
A fly over occurred as the large crowd made its way over Kempsey Bridge to the cenotaph for the main event.
Kempsey's 2023 Anzac Day commemoration focused on the centenary for Legacy.
This year marks 100 years since the start of Legacy, the veteran service organisation in Australia dedicated to the support and care of veterans and their families.
It is also 100 years to the day since the monument at East Kempsey was dedicated to the Anzacs.
Kempsey RSL Sub Branch organised a re-dedication of the monument for this year's ceremony at the cenotaph, lead by Karen Keddy.
"Our monument was originally erected to commemorate those from the Macleay River District who died in service or who were killed in action during World War I," said Ms Keddy.
"We re-dedicate this site, at the sacred place here in Kempsey. Many sacrificed their lives in the name of duty, honour and country. They were heroes and will never forget them".
Terry Hinchcliffe spoke on behalf of Legacy to tell the story of how the charity began.
"In the first World War our diggers were over in Europe, fighting with our allies against a determined foe.
"An Aussie digger lay dyeing from shrapnel wounds in the trench. He said to his mate near him 'will you look after my Mrs and kids?'; he said 'I will'[and so] a pledge was made," said Mr Hinchcliffe.
Lieutenant Melissa Spurrett and Commander Sharka Singh represented the Royal Australian Navy, with Lt Spurrett performing the main commemoration address.
The service, which was MC'd by Kempsey High student Evan Orgill, included a live Bugler performance.
A barbeque lunch was served in the RSL Sub Branch Memorial Hall for veterans, those in uniform, wearing medals and badges, and their families.
