The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Gallery: Thousands gather for Kempsey's Anzac Day events

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands gathered in East Kempsey on Tuesday, April 25 for this year's Anzac Day march and main service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.