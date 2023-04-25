The Macleay Argus
Photo gallery: Anzac Day in Gladstone

Ellie Chamberlain
Ellie Chamberlain
Updated April 25 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:00pm
School students marched while pub-goers watched on from the verandah for Gladstone's Anzac Day commemoration.

