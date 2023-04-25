Photo gallery: Anzac Day in Gladstone

School students marched while pub-goers watched on from the verandah for Gladstone's Anzac Day commemoration.
The sun was shining for the march, which started at the corner of Kinchela Street and Memorial Avenue ending at the memorial for the main 11am service.
A large crowd of community members gathered by the river to remember the men and women who served, and are still serving. while Trudy Lonie from the Macleay Argus and Mid Coast Observer, captured these photos.
