Mid North Coast Police have seized a firearm during a "domestic violence-related" search in Kempsey, while several alleged offenders have appeared before court on outstanding warrants.
These are just some of the cases reflecting the upward trend in domestic violence, which saw 644 people arrested during the four-day statewide operation Amarok II.
The intelligence-based policing strategy led by each police region's Domestic Violence High-Risk Offender Teams (DVHROT) ran from Wednesday April 19 to Saturday April 22.
The operation involved officers from all police area commands and police districts in NSW, including the Mid North Coast.
In one other instance, officers from Richmond Police District attended the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre in Kempsey, after receiving information that a 25-year-old man was allegedly contacting a woman in contravention of an AVO.
Inquiries revealed the man had used a third party to facilitate contact; sending her unsolicited gifts and flowers and speaking with her directly.
He was charged with influence witness with intent to procure conviction or acquittal, do act intending to pervert the course of justice and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).
That case will go before Lismore Local Court on Thursday, May 4.
District crime manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said that police operations like this bring domestic violence to light, although for police it remains a "constant focus".
"Our district, probably like most other areas, has domestic violence as a number one priority," he told the Macleay Argus.
In 2022 the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) revealed the Mid North Coast had one of the largest increases in reported domestic violence related assault.
In addition to domestic violence-related offences, the 1108 charges laid during Operation Amarok II, covered serious crimes such as prohibited firearm and weapon possession, drug possession and supply.
New Police Minister Yasmin Catley said that some of the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders had been targeted.
"The statistics following Amarok II spreak for themselves... and show that police are making a difference every day to address the complex issues of domestic violence," she said during the release of the results on Wednesday, April 26.
Det Insp O'Reilly said despite the large number of arrests and charges, police will continue to take affirmative action.
"We won't rest on that," he said.
"Domestic Violence affects all areas within our diverse community.
"We encourage everyone to speak out... whether they are a victim, a witness, a family member, a friend or a neighbour."
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said that reducing the risk of harm to victims remains a key organisational priority.
*If you or anyone you know is in need of help call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or Lifeline 13 11 14.
