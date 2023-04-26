The Macleay Argus
Kempsey domestic-violence and weapons charges part of statewide Operation Amararok II

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Operation Amarok II involved officers from all police area commands and districts including Mid North Coast police. Picture supplied by NSW Police Media
Mid North Coast Police have seized a firearm during a "domestic violence-related" search in Kempsey, while several alleged offenders have appeared before court on outstanding warrants.

