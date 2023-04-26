The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lifeline Mid Coast CEO Catherine Vaara marks leadership milestone

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:19pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Vaara reflects on 20 years as Lifeline Mid Coast CEO. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Catherine Vaara reflects on 20 years as Lifeline Mid Coast CEO. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Catherine Vaara loves the ripple effect of Lifeline Mid Coast's work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.