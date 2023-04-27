With the Winter sport season underway on the Mid North Coast, community members and visitors to the area are getting their first taste of the region's newest sport complex located at South West Rocks.
The Mid North Coast High Performance Centre (MNCHPC) was officially opened at the beginning of the year and is already being reviewed as a "fantastic facility".
Founder of South West Rocks Dockers AFL club, Mark Plummer, says the kids are "overwhelmed" by the new grandstand and stadium.
"The kids think they're at the MCG," he said.
"They just love it".
Mr Plummer recently took this years' players for a tour of the centre in the lead up to their first game of the season.
"They were that excited. They were saying 'are these lockers our lockers' and all this sort of stuff," he said.
The Dockers AFL Club has tripled in size this year with three teams, made up of close to fifty kids, in the North Coast Comp.
For the first time ever the club has an under 10s and youth girls under 14s, joining repeating members for the under 12s.
Mr Plummer says the kids are "pumped" and "can't wait" for their first games of the season this weekend, weather pending.
On Sunday 30th April all three teams are scheduled for home-games at South West Rocks, with the first game kicking off at 9:30am in-front of the new stadium.
"The stadium was always built with the mindset to grow in youth sports and performance, what a great way to celebrate the build," said Secretary of the Dockers, Jess Saunders.
The youth girls team has been under the spotlight with Cambridge McCoremick from AFLW giants getting on board and attending the development clinics.
"It's exciting for the club and its growth in the valley," said Ms Saunders
The centre caters to all sports, for both local and regional teams, and aims to cater to the growing number of visitors to the town.
"Our young AFL kids fit there, and so does soccer and rugby, the whole lot; all sports. That's what it's there for," said Mr Plummer.
"It's a fantastic facility and it's [come] at the right time for South West Rocks, especially with the population growth expected at 44% over next ten years at The Rocks. The timing is perfect," he said.
The MNCHPC is expected to attract bigger sporting bodies and events to the area.
CEO of South West Rocks Country club, Dave Cunningham, says the club is proud to manage the centre in partnership with Kempsey Shire Council.
"All the feedback that I've had regarding the facility has been fantastic," said Mr Cunningham.
"It's all been positive."
Mr Cunningham says the facilities, including change rooms and kitchen, will be used by a number of sporting bodies and they, along with the well-maintained fields, will attract big names.
"It's a great facility, and the club is working hard to try and bring national sporting teams and bigger events to town, to make use of the facility".
Mr Cunningham says the centre is a positive addition benefitting the whole town.
"It's all good for the town. If we can bring more people and have better events in town, that's better for everybody," he said.
With the grounds being "brought up to standard", Mr Cunningham expects to draw crowds from "all over the region".
"We have a good relationship with the Canterbury Bulldogs...we've had several visits now from the management team from the Bulldogs," he said.
But it's not just goals and grandstands, the facility is also the new home for the South West Rocks gym.
Manager Linsay Heit says the gymnasium facilities are "for all fitness levels and all ages".
The youngest member of the gym is a fifteen-year-old with the oldest member aged 97.
"Everyone is welcome," she said.
Di Kesby, who has been a member of the town's gym for four years, says she gives the the gym "rave reviews" because it is "user friendly" and "welcoming".
"There are a lot of older women who come here," she said.
As someone who uses the facilities up to four times a week, Ms Kesby says she has "heard no negative feedback".
"I completely support it," she said.
The gym is staffed five days a week and members have 24-hour access.
Ms Heit and Ms Kesby agree the gym at the MNCHPC has been well-received, because despite the high performance facilities, it is anything but intimidating.
"Everything that I've tried to do over the years [is to] make it welcoming, friendly, safe space for people," said Ms Heit.
"That's what people want to come to".
