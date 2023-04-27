Sky Stories, the immersive light and culture show planned at South West Rocks, has been postponed due to the high chance of rain predicted this weekend.
Kempsey Shire Council and partner South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation have made the difficult decision to postpone the event. The event was planned to go ahead on Saturday, April 29.
Acting Manager Community Development Paul Koch said the decision had not been made lightly but is necessary due to the weekend's weather forecast.
"Based on predictions from a number of sources, there's every chance of rain and cloudy conditions this weekend and Council has made the difficult decision to postpone a number of days out to be considerate of artists, suppliers and partners of the event," Mr Koch said.
Many people have been involved in creating the sculptures, lanterns, and light show for Sky Stories.
Mr Koch said the council and partner South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation want the community to have the best experience possible, which rain and cloud would not allow.
"The high risk of rain and cloudy conditions also means equipment needed for the event could potentially be damaged as many of the beautiful artworks and lanterns are made of paper," he said.
"Electrical equipment, lighting and telescopes supplied from the Port Macquarie Observatory would also be at risk."
The council is now working with South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation to decide a new date in the coming months.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.