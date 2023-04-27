The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

South West Rocks' Sky Stories event postponed due to wet weather

By Newsroom
Updated April 27 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sky Stories, the immersive light and culture show planned at South West Rocks, has been postponed. Picture, Kempsey Shire Council Facebook
Sky Stories, the immersive light and culture show planned at South West Rocks, has been postponed. Picture, Kempsey Shire Council Facebook

Sky Stories, the immersive light and culture show planned at South West Rocks, has been postponed due to the high chance of rain predicted this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.