Kempsey Magistrate Scott Nash has adjourned the case against the South West Rocks Country Club and its CEO David Grant Cunningham to give defence lawyers more time to review the brief of police evidence.
The club and Cunningham, 54, are facing 16 charges each of allegedly breaching liquor licensing and registered club laws.
Thirteen of those offences relate to the events of September 24, 2022, which is the day South West Rocks man and former professional surfer Chris Davidson died shortly after an altercation outside the club.
Grant Alec Coleman, 42, is accused of delivering the punch that killed Davidson. He has been charged with assault causing death and intentionally choke person without consent.
The remaining three charges relate to the "Alter Ego" music event on September 16, 2022, and wrestling's "Summer Meltdown Tour 2023" on January 4, 2023.
These events allegedly failed to comply with the conditions of the club license that require the engagement of two security officers.
Defence lawyer Martin Shume appeared via video link in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, April 27.
He said he had spoken to police prosecutor Steven Klein who agreed with his request for more time.
Magistrate Nash adjourned both matters to May 18 where pleas are expected to be entered.
