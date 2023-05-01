The Macleay Argus
Defence lawyer granted more time to answer South West Rocks Country Club and CEO charges

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 12:00pm
Kempsey Court House. Picture, file
Kempsey Magistrate Scott Nash has adjourned the case against the South West Rocks Country Club and its CEO David Grant Cunningham to give defence lawyers more time to review the brief of police evidence.

