Macleay couple shares business love story as chamber counts down to awards

Running three businesses with two young kids isn't easy but Kirsty Liversidge and Raj Bharti say they "love to grind".
The business partners and couple are one of the newest members of the Macleay Valley Business Chamber (MVBC) after joining in March 2023.
They own the Lumberjack Grill food truck, the Eternal Oak Cafe & Restaurant in Gladstone and the recently launched "Smooth As" smoothie trailer.
"We were always going to be business owners," Ms Liversidge said.
"We often talked about opening a restaurant but the food truck came first."
Ms Liversidge had previously worked in the medical industry before becoming part of the hospitality business.
"Basically it's been new to me but Raj has been in the industry for a long, long time," she said
Mr Bharti has been the head chef in numerous establishments with the Eternal Oak Cafe & Restaurant now the 50th restaurant he's worked in since moving to Australia from northern India in 2007.
He first arrived to the country with just $700 in his pocket.
Ms Liversidge may call Mr Bharti the "boss man" of the business but he said that she is the real backbone.
"I wouldn't be cooking if it wasn't for her," he said.
"I had given up in 2017 and I was driving trucks for two years.
"Cooking for her made me fall in love with cooking again."
The pair shared their story with members of the MVBC and hosted the organisation's first breakfast meeting of the year, at the Eternal Oak Cafe & Restaurant.
The cafe had been sitting empty for two years behind the Gladstone Health Lodge on Kinchela Street before the couple resurrected the business.
Now it's a decked out dining experience that looks out onto the Macleay Valley River.
"We love it here," Ms Liversidge told the chamber.
"We fell in love with the town and the vibe that it has here."
The pair said they joined the chamber this year for many different reasons, including supporting other local businesses and like-minded people.
"We wanted to enter the business awards too," Ms Liversidge said.
The 2023 Macleay Valley Business Awards are set to be held on Saturday, June 24.
Entries close this month on Wednesday, May 17,with two different award levels available; the Local Recognition Awards and the Excellence Awards, which are aligned with the NSW Business Chamber Regional and State awards.
"We've got some specific categories [at a local level] if they don't want to enter the regional awards," MVBC president Gary Scott said.
"We find that a lot of businesses who have entered the awards... have got a lot of benefits from showcasing their businesses through the awards.
"They get to display their little logo on their shop if they are winners and finalists in those categories."
Benefits of being a chamber member include complimentary free services such as legal advice.
"But it's just to try and help your local business grow within the local community," Mr Scott said.
"And we do act as a lobby point to talk to council if there is an issue affecting us locally."
As a smaller business chamber, the Macleay faces competition from its northern and southern neighbours in Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.
"Believe it or not, even post bypass, the business community and the sentiment of the Macleay Valley has always been strong," Mr Scott said.
"I think we're getting to a stage where the bigger [business] centres have acknowledged that smaller centres like us play a key part in the economy.
"We just need to find that little niche that's different to the others to encourage people to come back and do business here."
Mr Bharti said that every single business has faced struggles, especially with inflation leading to higher costs, but "we are resilient people".
"This community has been so good to us," he said.
