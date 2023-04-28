The Macleay Valley Mustangs and Taree City Bulls meet at Verge Street Oval on Day One of the 2023 Group 3 season.
The game kicks-off on Saturday, April 29, at 3.30pm.
It's a local derby in Port Macquarie where the Sharks take on the Breakers at Regional Stadium, also on Saturday, at 3pm.
On Sunday, the Wauchope Blues head to Old Bar to take on the Pirates at 2.30pm and the Wingham Tigers host the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks, also at 2.30pm.
Ahead of Round 1, Group 3 chairman Geoff Kelly also kicked off the season opener of "On the Bench", co-hosted by Gary Bridge and ACM sports reporter Mick McDonald.
Kelly, who's also the president of premiers Port City, is the first official from the Hastings area to be elected Group 3 chairman.
In this segment, he says he's confident there won't be a conflict of interest fulfilling both roles.
He also speaks about his hopes for this year's competition, the points system that all country clubs must now adhere to, and he looks at the premiership prospects of all eight clubs. League tag and rep football also get a mention.
On the Bench is produced by ACM's Taree team (which means sponsor prizes go to Manning teams) but Mick and Gary cover all Group 3 clubs. You can catch it on the Macleay Argus every Friday afternoon throughout the rugby league season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.