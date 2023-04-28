The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Group 3 chairman Geoff Kelly previews season as Macleay Valley Mustangs prepare for Bulls

By Sue Stephenson
Updated April 28 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 3 chairman Geoff Kelly flanked by Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge in the season's first On The Bench segment.
Group 3 chairman Geoff Kelly flanked by Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge in the season's first On The Bench segment.

The Macleay Valley Mustangs and Taree City Bulls meet at Verge Street Oval on Day One of the 2023 Group 3 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.