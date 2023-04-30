Macleay Valley Mustangs have started their 2023 Group 3 rugby league premiership campaign on the right foot with a comfortable 34-18 victory over Taree City Bulls.
The Mustangs led 16-0 at half-time although they almost saw their lead evaporate when the Bulls scored the opening two tries of the second half.
They then kicked clear late in a match where the hosts had six different tryscorers.
Second-rowers Viliame Tobesewa and Ethan Cooper along with hooker Bailey Thompson crossed for first-half tries.
Halves Ant Cowan and Jack Walsh-McKiernan along with fullback Tirell Dungay managed to add four-pointers of their own in the second 40 minutes of their 16-point win.
Captain-coach Cowan admitted it was a strong first-up performance and he was pleased to claim their first win for the season in the opening round after it took seven weeks in 2022.
"People are probably going to say 'they only played Taree' and 'Taree finished last last year', but Taree is a tough team," he said.
"They like to bash people and it was a real dogfight for 80 minutes, but we didn't complete very well, turned over a lot of cheap ball and completed around 60 percent which is not first grade standard."
Cowan admitted the Mustangs would take belief from a game where the Bulls closed to within a converted try with 20 minutes remaining.
"We didn't panic and got back to our basics and scored three late tries to put the nails in the coffin," he said.
"It was pleasing to start well, but it's obviously the first round and we've got a long way to go. We've got to back that up next week."
Centres Jason Russell and Miles Mongta along with second-rower Viliame Tobesewa were among the Mustangs best.
"Jason and Miles did all the hard yards getting out of our end. Miles probably played the best game I've seen him play in first grade but it's only our first game and I hope he can back it up next week and for the rest of the season," Cowan said.
Macleay Valley hit the road for a clash with Wauchope next Sunday.
"We're one from one, but we've got to back it up next week against Wauchope and they're not going to be any walkover either," Cowan said.
The focus for Cowan and his men in 2023 is on closing out the matches where they fell short last year.
"Over the past two years the boys gave a lot of teams respect and there were games we should have won and couldn't close out," he said.
"But this year when we cross the white line it's game time right until the 80th minute and hopefully we can be there at the end of the year."
