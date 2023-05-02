The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Saints aiming for a win after draw in Zone Premier League

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 2:40pm
Kempsey Saints coach Dean Crotty said that the team will be aiming for a win after a 3-all draw against the Port Saints in the Zone Premier League.

