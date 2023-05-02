Kempsey Saints coach Dean Crotty said that the team will be aiming for a win after a 3-all draw against the Port Saints in the Zone Premier League.
It was a close game against the Port Saints on Eden Street but key Kempsey players were unable to attend due to injuries and family commitments.
"I think if we had them there, we would have been able to get over," Mr Crotty said.
"I think we both had our chances to win the game."
Reserve grade players stepped up to replace the missing first grade team mates.
But in replacing first grade players, Kempsey Saints reserve grade finished on the end of a heavy 8-2 defeat.
"We had to take a couple of key guys from reserve grade... so they suffered," Mr Crotty said.
"Matthew Dimmock... stepped up from reserve grade. He had a good game."
Other stand out players were first grade regulars Angus Patterson as well as full backs Nick Charlton and Adam Grant.
Mr Crotty said it's also been handy at times to have ex-coach Dan Baker on the field as well.
"I can relay things to him," he said.
"I have both my sons on first grade as well so I've got a variety of options. I should be able to get a message across."
This is the second game the Kempsey Saints have played in the new Zone Premier League but Mr Crotty said that both have been "tough games".
"I think some were under the impression that it was going to be a bit easier but so far the standards have been pretty even," Mr Crotty said.
"Because it's a bit smaller I think all the teams and all the clubs feel as though they've got a bit of a chance to win.
"Everyone's got a bit of confidence behind them so I think it's going to be a really close comp."
With team members returning for the game against Camden Haven Redbacks this weekend, the Saints are aiming for a win.
"It's always a tough game down there," Mr Crotty said.
"They're always tough at home and the crowd gets behind them so it'll be no easy feat to come away with a win."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.