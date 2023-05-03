Sporting teams and spectators are puzzled by council's closure of the South West Rocks playing fields on April 29 and 30 when every other ground in the Macleay was open.
The timing couldn't have been worse.
The weekend was meant to be chock-a-block full of home games.
All South West Rocks men's, including juniors, and women's football teams were booked to play their first home-games for the season, followed by all three youth AFL teams on Sunday.
A large crowd was expected.
But on the Friday council made the call to close Fields One and Two for reasons that didn't check out for community members.
The original wet-weather reason stated in council's social media update didn't cut it for those disappointed, with a sun-filled weekend expected and not a single raindrop falling.
In a statement to the Macleay Argus, council later clarified the fields were closed due to safety reasons.
Field One was closed due to several divots on the surface and Field Two was closed as it was too wet for use.
Members of the community are perplexed saying the fields are in better condition than previous seasons and are a standout compared to other ovals in the shire.
Ben Atterton, player for the local men's football team said he's never seen the fields look better.
"If you can't play on the fields now, I don't know when you can play on them," he said.
"This is the best I've ever see them".
Lauren Potts from the South West Rocks A-Grade women's football team says her teammates were "completely shocked" by the decision.
"So many of the girls from both teams were so disappointed and couldn't understand why," she said.
Teams have also missed out on mid-week training due to the closure of the fields.
Coach for South West Rocks women's football teams, Tori Maxwell, said her teams are feeling let down.
"We pay our registration and we don't get to train, and then we miss out on games at home. It's just frustrating and unfair," she said.
Dylan Reeves, Group Manager Infrastructure Delivery at Kempsey Shire Council said the safety of sports fields users is the priority.
"Staff check the condition of sports fields on business days to make an informed call if they are safe or risk injury to users," said Mr Reeves.
Mark Plummer, Founder of AFL Dockers Club, believes it would be beneficial to all local sporting groups if the decision was made closer to the scheduled games.
"It could be a good option if council would allow a staff member to come down and inspect the grounds on Saturday...look at the [weather] forecast and then make the decision then instead of early Friday afternoon," he said.
Heath Askew, who has been involved in South West Rocks soccer and cricket clubs for years, believes the fields are "in mint condition compared to the past" and are "far better than the other ovals in the area".
"Every person I've spoken to can't understand why the fields were closed," he said.
Mr Askew says in the past South West Rocks oval was typically the last to close and now it's the first.
"This is our field and our sporting organisations have the right to use it. League, soccer, AFL, cricket, Little Athletics all deserve the right to play and train at home," he said.
"After all, how can our local kids become High Performers if they can't access their own oval?"
Mr Askew is also concerned for the cost of council's decision on the local clubs.
"How much money did it cost the locals expected to play at home on Saturday and Sunday to then travel to play, let alone fundraise on the day?," he said.
Dockers AFL club has tripled in size this year. The kids of the Under 10's, Under 12's and a youth girls under 14's were excited to play in-front of the new stadium to kick-start the season, but will have to wait.
Council says when a safety concern is raised it has to decide whether to open or close fields.
"We empathise with sporting groups using South West Rocks Sports Fields and we know it is very frustrating to miss out on training and home games," said Mr Reeves.
The repairs of South West Rocks fields are the responsibility of South West Rocks Country Club.
"At present, there are divots scattered throughout Field One that pose a significant risk," said Mr Reeves.
"While these are a common occurrence, and can normally be resolved quickly, unfortunately mid-week rain meant the Country Club was unable to use their equipment to repair them without causing further damage."
While the Country Club is responsible for maintaining the fields as part of its partnership with council to manage the Mid North Coast High Performance Centre, the club says the decision of closing the fields remains with council.
"We have absolutely no say at all in whether the fields are open or closed, that decisions is councils," said Dave Cunningham, CEO of South West Rocks Country Club.
After being "inundated with phone inquires" from agitated community members, Mr Cunningham felt inclined to post a video on Facebook on Saturday, April 29, asking members of the public to stop calling the club.
"I ask that people stop ringing and asking reception why the fields are closed because it is not our decision," Mr Cunningham said in the video.
The fields at South West Rocks have since been reopened.
