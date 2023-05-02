The Macleay Argus
Home/Community
Education

Kinchela Public School's student achievements up in lights

By Contributed
Updated May 3 2023 - 12:53am, first published May 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School Principal Emma-Jean Cummins, Jay Fresco from Signpac and Simon Duber and Murray Bamford from North Coast Asset Management Unit. Picture supplied
School Principal Emma-Jean Cummins, Jay Fresco from Signpac and Simon Duber and Murray Bamford from North Coast Asset Management Unit. Picture supplied

Kinchela Public School has a new way to share its students' achievements with the rest of the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.