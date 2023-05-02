Kinchela Public School has a new way to share its students' achievements with the rest of the community.
It is putting them up in lights, thanks to a recently installed electronic sign.
The Digital LED board was the centre of attention at an official handover attended by School Principal Emma-Jean Cummins, Jay Fresco from Signpac and Simon Duber and Murray Bamford from North Coast Asset Management Unit.
School Administration Manager Trish Tolman said the sign was a "wonderful way to share our love of learning".
"At Kinchela Public School, we aim to establish a learning community in which everyone feels known, valued and cared for," she said.
"Individual learning differences are appreciated, understood and nurtured."
Kinchela Public School has an open-door policy; encouraging and welcoming community members to share its successes and to see what the school has to offer.
Enrolments for this year are still open. Just contact the school.
