The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Property

Property of the week: Commercial premises on the road to South West Rocks

By Property of the Week
May 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week

  • 251-253 Gregory Street, South West Rocks
  • 1331 sqm
  • Agent: Ben Tyson, Kempsey Stock & Land
  • Phone: 0409 833 241
  • Inspect: By appointment

Here is your opportunity to build your business and live in one of the most idyllic locations on the Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.