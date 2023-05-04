Here is your opportunity to build your business and live in one of the most idyllic locations on the Mid North Coast.
Located on the only road into the very popular expanding seaside town of South West Rocks is this prime commercial premises.
This building was previously a council-approved doctors' surgery with a huge reception and four consultation rooms.
However, the opportunities here are endless. According to the selling agent Ben Tyson of Kempsey Stock & Land, this could lend itself to a showroom, childcare center, or therapy rooms.
The premises enjoys plenty of parking, ducted air con, a separate bathroom, and a kitchen.
This property also boasts a two-story residence enjoying four bedrooms, a kitchen and kitchenette, a lock-up garage, and a huge rear deck overlooking the 1331 square meter block.
This property is next door to the Local NSW Community Health Centre and is just an 83-metre walk to Coles supermarket.
So be quick and arrange your inspection today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.