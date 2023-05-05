Local bushcare groups in the Crescent Head and Point Plomer area have been putting in the work to help protect native flora and reduce the presence of weeds.
Regular working bees have been taking place to help remove invasive species.
Waves Campground volunteers have worked with other group members to remove senna that has been growing near the road and to the south of the Delicate Nobby campground.
"It can become a dominate weed," coordinator of the two bushcare groups Graeme Carrad said.
"Just about every yellow flower you see right there at the moment is probably Senna.
"It's everywhere."
The South American weed has a tendency to dominate and outgrow native species.
The team was able to effectively remove large portions of the plant as well as moth vine, another invasive weed that was discovered in the cleaning process.
A second group has been working to reduce the dominance of plaintain that has been taking over areas of the flatter section of Big Nobby.
The group is also worked to remove mother of millions, which was discovered in a weedy area nearby.
Kempsey Shire Council recommends that landholders keep an eye out for the weed as it is highly invasive and poisonous to animals and humans.
"Mother of millions invades household gardens as well as natural and farm landscapes," Kempsey Shire Council Weeds Officer Greg Egan said.
"Many farmers control this weed on their land to ensure that their cattle or other stock do not eat them."
Community groups haven't been the only people working to reduce weed numbers in the valley.
Kempsey Shire Council conducted aerial surveys on Friday April 28 and found groundsel bush infestations in the Willi Willi, Morparrabah, Stuarts Point and Collombatti areas.
Mr Egan said his team will work closely with impacted landholders to help them control the weed.
"Under the New South Wales Biosecurity Act, everyone has a legal obligation to manage identified priority weeds on land they own or occupy," he said.
"Council Weed Officers are available to help landholders reduce the risk of weeds impacting assets of high value."
An infestations of tropical soda apple was also discovered by the search in a known area.
But Mr Egan noted the hard work that community groups put in to controlling weeds on public and Crown land.
"It's great to see volunteer groups doing highly valued work on several sites to control weeds in the Kempsey Shire," he said.
Mr Carrad said that the efforts to get rid of these weeds have been going on for four years.
"There isn't enough money in the world to cure the weed problems that Australia has," he said.
"That's just ongoing.
"What we're trying to do is create areas around... places we visit and just maintain the dominance of the native vegetation above the weeds."
Mr Carrad was inspired by the work of local groups who have helped restore the forests at Crowdy Bay National Park.
"It is just volunteers who care about places they love," he said.
"We have... people who have been in the area quite a while saying that we are making an impact and the area is getting better."
Volunteers for the bushcare groups meet on the first Sunday of the month at Big Nobby or the second Tuesday of the month at Delicate Nobby.
To get involved contact Mr Carrad on 0424 656 479 or Peter on 0427 434 643
