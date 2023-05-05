The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Macleay bushcare groups target invasive weeds during coastal working bees

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
May 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers work to removed weeds near and in the Delicate Campground area. Picture supplied.
Volunteers work to removed weeds near and in the Delicate Campground area. Picture supplied.

Local bushcare groups in the Crescent Head and Point Plomer area have been putting in the work to help protect native flora and reduce the presence of weeds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.