The Macleay Valley is in for a weekend of revved engines with two local clubs hosting NSW championships.
The Kempsey Macleay Off-Road club is set to host round two of the NSW off-road championship and round one of Kings of Kempsey in the the Scott's Hydraulics Kempsey 300.
On the same weekend, round four of the NSW hill climb championship is being hosted by the Kempsey Sporting Car club at Yarrabee Road, Mount Cooperabung.
Kempsey Sporting Car club president Chris Seam said it felt good to be hosting round four of the NSW off-road championships.
"It gives the club some prestige," he said.
"We've been running rounds since 2008."
Kempsey Macleay Off-Road club president Todd Wilson said he was excited for this year's Kempsey 300.
"It looks like it's going to be great weather for a great event," he said.
This year's Scott's Hydraulics Kempsey 300 is shaping up to be one of the biggest year yet with 50 entrants set to compete.
"We've got more entrants than we've had since I can remember," Mr Wilson said.
"Not since the heydays of Temagog have we seen numbers like this before."
Due to the high amount of entries as well as new additions to the event, the supplementary regulations have changed to 16 laps of a 20 kilometre tracks instead of 18 laps of 16 kilometres.
"When we put the extra bits in... we ended up with 350 to 360 kilometres," Mr Wilson said.
"So we've brought it back to four laps (for each heat)... which brings it back to 320 kilometres."
New additions include the return of the Dallas's fast paddock which hasn't been used since 2018 as well as the addition of Clarrie's cliff named after club member Clarrie Baker, who passed away last year.
"We named that after Clarrie because.. he was heavily involved in the club and getting it into the prosperous position that it is today," Mr Wilson said.
"We just wanted to give something back to the family and show that he still means a lot to the Kempsey Macleay Off Road club."
The Kempsey 300 will be kicking off at 10am Saturday May 6 and continue at 8:30am Sunday May 7 with free entry available.
"With 50 cars, there should always be something happening in the arena," Mr Wilson said.
The Mount Cooperabung NSW Hill Climb Championship Shannon's Insurance Round 4 event will be taking place this weekend with pits commencing at 8am on Saturday May 6.
Practice will be available from 12 to 4pm on the Saturday with race day set for 9:30am on Sunday May 7.
A purpose built hill climb car imported from the UK and built by a current formula one manufacturer will make an appearance but Mr Seam said that spectators can expect to see a full range of cars.
"[There will be] road going cars to very expensive race cars that can work the full track," he said.
"Lions Club are providing meals [and] Aldavilla RFS are on the gate.
"All proceeds from the gate will go to [the RFS]."
The round 4 championship event is strictly for registered competitors only with registrations closing Thursday May 4 at 5pm.
"If you want to compete in the championship you have to be registered," Mr Seam said.
"Otherwise you can run in the combined inter-club event."
The combined inter-club event allows for the Kempsey Sporting Car club to raise more funds after the expense of putting on the championship round.
Volunteers have been busy preparing for the event with numerous working bees.
Mr Seam said that he hopes for a great competition but that weather is a concern for the weekend.
"A wet track changes things drastically," he said .
"Times get a lot slower and 4WD cars tend to go a lot quicker."
