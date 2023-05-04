The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley prepares for Kempsey 300 and round four of the NSW hill climb championships

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 5 2023 - 12:06am, first published May 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 and Mount Cooperabung NSW Hill Climb Championship Shannon's Insurance Round 4 will be running this weekend. Picture by Penny Tamblyn/supplied.
The Scott's Hydraulic Services Kempsey 300 and Mount Cooperabung NSW Hill Climb Championship Shannon's Insurance Round 4 will be running this weekend. Picture by Penny Tamblyn/supplied.

The Macleay Valley is in for a weekend of revved-up engines with two local clubs hosting NSW championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.