Koala population in South West Rocks was celebrated as their habitat was being destroyed.
Trees fell at a South West Rocks development site where a crowd gathered to commemorate International Wild Koala Day on Wednesday, May 3, while opposing the Rise Project currently in the land-clearing stage.
The peaceful protest was held on this day to mark the end to a month-long vigil opposing the development on Phillip Drive, and to recognise South West Rocks as a significant location for koalas.
The kid-friendly event organised by Voices of South West Rocks Community group (VOSWR) celebrated the growing number of koala population in the area, while mourning the loss of their habitat.
Larah Kennedy, spokesperson for VOSWR, says the development site is an "important wildlife corridor for koalas".
"If we want to double our koala population, which we do, then we should be hanging on to every single koala food tree that we have, so seeing these trees being cut down is very distressing," she said.
Members of the South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation were invited to share information about protection of the Yarri (Koala in Dunghutti).
"We have a growing population of koalas here...that's one of the positive things for us," said spokesperson Nancy Pattison.
"They've come into this area, and they're growing in this area now, so we have to help protect their country.
"We'd love to see those numbers double over the years here [so] we are looking at ways of how our community can help protect our koalas so that they're able to grow safely".
The group has been engaging with local schools with a "holistic approach to koala awareness" in the South West Rocks area.
The kids engage in cultural activity, language and song.
Ms Pattison said while the day was about celebrating the growing population of wild koalas in the area it was also a day of mourning their habitat being destroyed by developments such The Rocks Rise Projects.
"We're celebrating Wild Koala Day, but [it's] also a day of mourning in South West Rocks for the loss of koala habitat on that same day," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.