Willawarrin and Frederickton Halls will be bouncing with tunes and good times when Festival of Small Halls returns this month.
Kempsey Shire Council is once again supporting the Woodfordia to bring the cheerful and fantastic Festival of Small Halls back to residents.
Festival of Small Halls has announced that Lucy Farrell and Hat Fitz and Cara will feature on their upcoming Resilience Tour 2023, which will arrive at Willawarrin Hall on Saturday 20 May and Frederickton School of Arts Hall on Sunday 28 May.
The Resilience Tour is particularly special visiting disaster-affected areas, engaging local emergency services and groups to help prepare the audience.
To top it off all come together to raise spirits and listen to wonderful music.
The high-energy, foot-stomping and ground-shaking duo, Hat Fitz and Cara are no strangers to the touring circuit.
The husband-and-wife team have been performing together for 14 years, winning hearts and creating tunes from their base in Queensland's Sunshine Coast hinterland to the far reaches of the globe.
"We are rapt, chuffed and tickled to be welcomed back into your communities and to share our new songs and stories beneath the roofs of your beautiful small halls," said the pair.
Joining the tour from her base in Canada is Kent-born contemporary folk artist Lucy Farrell.
Farrell will be sharing her unconventional and sophisticated songwriting with audiences across regional New South Wales.
Equal parts bewitching and clarifying, her music is sure to reach into the hearts of all who bear witness.
"I am so happy and excited to have the opportunity to explore a little bit of Australia, and to share my songs with you all," said Farrell.
These events will sell out so grab your tickets at https://ksc.pub/smallhalls
