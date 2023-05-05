*The wreck of the Montevideo Maru was discovered in April 2023. It had been sunk by the American submarine USS Sturgeon on July 1, 1942, drowning 1054 people, mostly Australian prisoners of war.
The late Parker Oakes of West Kempsey called into Kempsey Museum one day in 2017 with an 80-year-old photograph of his family.
Pointing to a ruggedly handsome young man he explained, "this is my father. The last I saw of him was when my mother, older brother and I were waving goodbye as our ship pulled away from the wharf at Rabaul in July, 1941."
Parker's father was the Reverend William Daniel (Dan) Oakes, a Methodist missionary who chose to remain in New Ireland, in Australia New Guinea, as Australia evacuated its citizens from the territory.
William Daniel Oakes was born in Liverpool, England in 1905, one of two sons of marine engineer Daniel Oakes and his wife Lucy Anne.
In 1928, he responded to a call for Methodist ministers for NSW and, after completing training in Sydney, was ordained in 1933.
The same year, he married Marion Lilian Johnson, the only daughter of the Reverend George E. Johnson, the Methodist Minister at Burwood.
The couple then sailed to New Britain where Dan took up duties at the Methodist Mission at Ulu, in the nearby Duke of York Islands.
Their first son, George Daniel, was born in Rabaul in 1934. Early the following year, Dan was transferred to a more difficult circuit in New Ireland.
In 1936, they returned to Australia on furlough. Dan studied anthropology at Sydney University so he could be more effective in his work. Their second son, Edward Parker, was also born, on May 27.
In 1940, the Oakes family had just returned to New Ireland from a second furlough in Australia when the Government recommended that all Australian women and children in the Mandated Territory of New Guinea should return home because of the growing threat of war with Japan.
After his wife and children left in July 1941, Dan resumed his pastoral activities as 1400 Australian soldiers, members of Lark Force, arrived to garrison New Britain and New Ireland.
When the Japanese attacked in January 1942 however, they were quickly overwhelmed and nothing more was heard from Rabaul for four years.
On 22 June 1942, 1050 prisoners of war and civilians were boarded onto a Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, to be sent to Hainan.
The ship did not carry any signs indicating it was transporting prisoners of war and it was attacked and sunk by an American submarine on July 1, 1942.
The ship sank in 11 minutes and all prisoners and most of the Japanese crew drowned. Dan was believed to be among 10 Methodist missionaries aboard.
The two Oakes boys welcomed the news of the end of the war at their boarding school by banging dustbin lids together, expecting to be soon reunited with their father.
Instead, research in Japan uncovered the grim news of the sinking of the Montevideo Maru and the death of the prisoners.
The recent discovery of the wreck of this ship 80 years on will bring a measure of comfort to the many families of the victims.
