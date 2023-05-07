After 226 kilometres of endurance racing, it all came down to a 200-metre sprint to the finish line at Ironman Australia Port Macquarie on May 7.
Adelaide's Steven McKenna (08:06:16) then held off defending champion Tim van Berkel (08:07:02) with Sam Appleton (08:08:46) completing the podium.
No less than 90 seconds separated all three athletes in a gripping finale to the 2023 event with McKenna crossing the finish line to claim his first-ever Ironman Australia crown.
He then resorted to his well-known robot impersonation before emotions overflowed as the 31-year-old embraced wife Lauren and eight-month-old daughter Winnie.
"I think I was bawling my eyes out and then all of a sudden they appeared," he said.
"With how much we have to sacrifice, there's no life balance trying to do this as a job and I've tried to get a win in an Ironman for so long. It's kind of a sign there's more to come for this career.
"It's just the beginning hopefully and that's why it means so much."
McKenna admitted triathlon had taken over his life.
"You know you go through dark patches in these races and you think 'I'm going to work for free today and not get paid', but it was awesome," he said.
"Everything goes into trying to win an Ironman. It's so much more prestigious than winning a 70.3 and I've never done it. I've come second three times so it's amazing."
McKenna, van Berkel and Appleton all changed positions throughout the majority of the race, but it was at the 13-kilometre mark where the South Australian made his move.
"The run was shoulder to shoulder with someone the whole time and then I thought the only way I can win this is if I make a break with 10 kay to go so I did and just held on. It's just amazing," McKenna said.
"It's a pretty emotional thing how much effort goes into an Ironman and I've only done three before this and come second every time, but it's way different now; it feels a lot better."
McKenna headed into the race with strong recent form that included a win at Ironman 70.3 Melbourne along with second-place finishes at Ironman 70.3 Geelong, Ironman Western Australia and Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast.
He then had a race against the clock with a battle with illness that hit him on the eve of the Port Macquarie race, but not competing wasn't an option.
"It was only last night that I saw the yellow snot so I thought there's usually only one day left in you where you're superhuman and then you're a bag of crap the next day," he said.
"I will have a few beers tonight but ultimately will be someone to stay away from tomorrow."
McKenna said the atmosphere at Port Macquarie was "easily the best" he's experienced with an Ironman event and the course still posed challenges.
"I've only done Busselton twice and a challenge event and this blows it away. It's amazing. I want to come back," he said.
"It was everything I thought it would be from the videos I saw last year."
